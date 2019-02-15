SYKESVILLE — The 40th Annual Run or Walk for Someone Special will be held Sunday, April 7, beginning at the Sykesville Town Hall.
The event features a 2 mile walk or fun run and 5 mile race
Registration starts at 1:30 p.m. with the race to start at 3 p.m.
There will be family fun, basket raffles and much more.
For more information, call Bill at 814-591-6800 or visit website www.jcarc.org.
