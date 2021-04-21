CARLISLE — In celebration of Earth Day and its commitment to healing the planet, The GIANT Co. has announced a $250,000 grant program designed to support projects that build on environmental stewardship by connecting families with community green spaces. Developed in partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, the company’s Healing the Planet grant program will begin accepting online applications Tuesday, June 1.
“Our latest grant program combines two of The GIANT Company’s key values – healing our planet and connecting families,” said Jessica Groves, manager of social impact, The GIANT Company. “By partnering with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, we can help inspire action in our local communities to increase access to and improve community green spaces and support environmental restoration efforts.”
Applications will be accepted on the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website from June 1-30. Eligible projects must be located in The GIANT Company’s operating areas within Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia or West Virginia. Projects could include park improvements, park builds, watershed restoration, recycling, beautification and greening, community gardens, farmers markets, vacant lot restoration, outdoor classrooms, and tree plantings. A total of $250,000 in funding is available, with grants ranging from $2,500- $25,000. Awardees will be announced late summer.
The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful also announced that they have distributed 20 free benches, made of recycled plastic bags, to community organizations. Customers can recycle plastic bags at any GIANT or MARTIN’S location. It takes about 10,000 plastic bags to make one park bench. Since 2001, more than 1,800 benches have been donated to local fire departments, churches, schools, townships, parks, and playgrounds. To request a bench, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/donations.
Customers can also get involved in supporting organizations that are focused on environmentally friendly initiatives. Now through May 31, customers can round up their purchase at any GIANT, MARTIN’S or GIANT Heirloom Market store at checkout. Funds donated through round up will benefit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on driving awareness for pollinators in local communities, and Rodale Institute, the leading voice in developing solutions for the regenerative organic movement.