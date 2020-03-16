BROCKWAY — When people think about the library, the first thought is the most logical: books. However, modern libraries are offering more services than just entertainment and learning.
Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway, for example, is helping its patrons find employment.
“So often, we talk about our programs focusing on young readers – which is important,” said Mengle Head Librarian Darlene Marshall. “But we also help adults in our community.”
Marshall said that Mengle works with CareerLink to offer programs to help job seekers. They have interactive trainings that are provided on the library’s computers. The programs are also recorded, allowing job seekers to gain new skills even when the instructor is not available live.
“People come to us for reliable internet access and to use our computers,” Marshall said. “And some people may not have very good computer skills, so we teach them and help them out.”
Even if a patron has access to internet through their phones, they may not have a printer. The library has provided printing services for resumes, and Marshall has assisted in creating resumes for her patrons.
“More jobs are requiring online applications, and we help navigate those sites,” Marshall said. “We have also helped people learn how to update their resumes, figure out where to get clearances for jobs, or even find tax forms, or print out W2s.”
Marshall points to one job-hunt success story: Jim Draucker. Draucker came to the library to search for a new job, and he ended up filling out job applications and sending resumes to prospective employers.
In a survey about the library, Draucker wrote: “The library staff are outstanding in helping with what I needed to accomplish.”
Another area that the library helped Draucker was with remote interviews. More employers are conducting interviews over the internet, and a quiet place with a stable internet connection is essential to completing those interviews. Draucker was able to do an interview at the library and was ultimately offered the job.
“I’m really excited for him,” Marshall said. “I can think of at least four people recently who have improved their jobs or found new jobs after getting help at our library.”
Marshall added that the library is there for more than just reading, and helping residents gain new computer skills or search for jobs online is one of the benefits of a local library.
“People don’t realize that we’re here for people who don’t have reliable internet access or need some help with their computer skills,” she said. “The library is a part of the community. We help the members of our community any way we can.”