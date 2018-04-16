BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center presents “The Rest of the Rocks Hiking Tour” on Sunday, April 22nd. Guided by JCHC Director, Ken Burkett, this 2.5 mile round trip hike will visit some of the other interesting rocks carved by Douglas Stahlman in the area of the Old Brookville Park along the North Fork.
Hikers will depart from the Walter Dick Memorial Park at 1 pm. The group will be traversing wooded hillsides without formal trails and should be appropriately dressed with good hiking shoes and water. Everyone is invited to bring a camera.
The cost is $10 and benefits the Jefferson County History Center. For more information, please contact the JCHC at 814-849-0077 or email kburkett@windstream.net.
