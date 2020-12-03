ST. MARYS — Joe Sarnoski, owner of The Smoke Shop in St Marys, and his team of helpers recently processed then donated 400 pounds of smoked elk sausage to Christian Food Bank. The elk was provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission as part of the “Hunters Sharing the Harvest Program.”
It does not end there, as Sarnoski and his team have processed more than 1,000 pounds of venison and elk at absolutely no charge to the food bank, and the regular gun season is just starting.
Christian Food Bank extends a great big “thank you” to both the PGC and the hunters who participated in this program, as well as The Smoke Shop for providing this valuable protein resource to those struggling in the community.