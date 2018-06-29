DuBOIS — Thomas J. Grecco, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Clarion University. His field of study will be Business, Financial Management & Marketing.
At Central, Grecco achieved honor roll status numerous times.
He participated in both basketball and baseball, earning numerous varsity letters and recognitions throughout his high school sports career.
Grecco is the recipient the CCHS-DCC Alumni Scholarship and a Clarion University Baseball Scholarship.
Grecco is the son of Mary Grecco of DuBois and Joseph Grecco of Brockway.
