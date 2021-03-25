DuBOIS — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson has announced that Ethan Knarr of DuBois has accepted a fully qualified appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Knarr is a senior at DuBois Area High School, and he is the son of Christopher and Danielle Knarr.
“Ethan Knarr exemplifies the qualities of a leader in his athletic endeavors, academic pursuits, and throughout this community,” said Thompson. “I thank Ethan for his commitment to service and wish him the very best at the U.S. Naval Academy.”
Knarr served as the DuBois Area High School tennis team captain. He also ran cross country and was an active member of the National Honor Society.
Outside of school, Knarr played an active role in the Boy Scouts of America, having served as historian, assistant senior patrol leader, and eventually senior patrol leader of his troop. In 2020, Ethan became an Eagle Scout.