U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson encouraged students in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District to participate in the Congressional App Challenge.
The Congressional App Challenge is a public effort to encourage students to learn how to code through annual district-wide competitions hosted by members of Congress for their district.
“Every day, we utilize technology to access information about the world around us. From checking the weather, to students submitting homework assignments, or a legislator using social media to connect with constituents,” said Thompson. “Each year, I am amazed at the apps created by the students who participate in the Congressional App Challenge, and I am hopeful this year will be no different.”
The deadline to submit an app is Oct. 19 and winners will be announced in December. The Congressional App Challenge is open to all middle and high school students who reside in or attend school in Pennsylvania’s 15th District. Students can work on their own or as part of a team of up to four students.
To view the complete contest rules and find helpful resources, please visit CongressionalAppChallenge.us. Contact Hailey Fisher at hailey.fisher@mail.house.gov with questions.