Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with some fog possible late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with some fog possible late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.