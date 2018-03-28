CLARION — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is excited to announce the 8th Annual “Clarion Wine Walk,” to be held on Friday, May 18, 2018! Sponsored by Northwest Bank, this popular event will once again take place in Downtown Clarion with fifteen different wineries and businesses participating. Beginning on April 2, 2018, tickets for the Wine Walk will be available for purchase at the Clarion Area Chamber office as well as at Northwest Bank, Clarion Branch.
The event will feature an Early Bird registration at 4:00 pm with general registration beginning at 5:00 pm. Don’t miss the opportunity for an extra hour of wine tasting before the crowds arrive! The prices for Early Bird tickets are $30 pre-sale and $35 on the day of the event. General registration tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 on the day of event, if still available. All participants MUST BE 21 to attend.
The winery and business pairings for 2018 are as follows: Courtyard Wineries at White Pillars, Deer Creek Winery at Antiques on Main, Laurel Mountain Vineyards at F.L. Crooks Clothing and Co., Allegheny Cellars Winery at Faller’s Furniture, Elk Mountain Winery at The Fulmer House, Bee Kind Winery at Dacora Jewelers, Twisted Vine Winery at DE Sports, Inc.,
The Winery at Wilcox at Dan Smith’s Candies, Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars at Main Street Center, Flickerwood Wine Cellars, August Falls Winery as well as Kingview Mead at the American Legion, Shadow Vineyard at H&R Block, Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery at Gates & Burns and Foxburg Wine Cellars at Clarion Bicycle and Outdoor. Means Cork & Cap will also be sampling their own wines as well as winemaking supplies at their store.
All proceeds from “Clarion Wine Walk 2018” will benefit the free fireworks display for the Clarion Hospital “I Love Clarion” celebration on July 3, 2018, at the Clarion University Memorial Stadium. For more information on the “Clarion Wine Walk 2018,” contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or email info@clarionpa.com.
