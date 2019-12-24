DuBOIS — Treasure Lake Church invites the public to their old-fashioned Christmas Eve candlelight services tonight with new lead pastor, David Ginn. The services will be held at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Indoor baseball facility opens in Kittanning
-
Elk County couple faces charges following domestic dispute in Kersey
-
Work wraps up on Phase I of Brady Tunnel project
-
Brookville Police Chief receives anonymous donation for local families
-
Long-time DuBois business — The Floorshow — changes hands
-
Local history teacher, Penn State DuBois to offer adult refresher course
-
DuBois physician takes the stand in his own defense
-
Reynoldsville man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
-
St. Marys Magistrate Roundup
-
Trainees sought for Die Setter Training Pilot Program at Penn State DuBois
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.