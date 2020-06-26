DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Property Owners Association is pleased to host the Annual Jim Eshelman Tennis Tournament July 11–12 on the Treasure Lake Har-Tru Courts.
There will be competition for juniors and adults (men and women) in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The entry fee will cover T shirts, trophies and prizes. The tournament is open to the public. For anyone interested in help to sponsoring the tournament, forms are available at the Tennis Shack.
Individuals can sign up at the Treasure Lake Tennis Shack or by calling Treasure Lake tennis Manager Andy Rice at 814-590-4832. Deadline for entrees is Tuesday, July 7.
Proceeds from the tournament are donated to the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek and to the Clearfield County SPCA in honor of Dr Jim Eshelman who was a veterinarian and a tennis enthusiast.