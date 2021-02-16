ST. MARYS — On Feb. 13, top Area 21 Toastmaster speakers faced off in a heated competition to claim the top prize of Best Speaker in Area 21. Elk County Toastmaster, Shanda Kelsch, secured top spot in the contest.
“Competing adds an extra element to my education as a public speaker. It forces me to move out of my comfort zone and improve my speaking abilities to try to match and surpass other speakers locally and in other Areas, Divisions, Districts and Regions with the ultimate goal of securing the title of World’s Best Speaker. It’s a challenge,” said Kelsch.
After months of preparation and coaching by her fellow Elk County Toastmaster club members, Kelsch secured top spot and will move on to the third leg of competition to be held on March 13. She will face off against seven of the top contestants from clubs all over the division.
As Kelsch prepares for her next competition, she will also continue her work with Elk County Toastmasters as they venture out to recognize community leaders and to present the 2020 Communication Achievement Award to this year’s winner.
“Leaders and winners are found everywhere and Elk County Toastmasters believes that they deserve recognition. We look forward to presenting the 2020 Communication Achievement Award to this year’s recipient soon and visiting with many more Elk County leaders.”
Elk County Toastmasters meets the first and third Thursdays of the month online and in person at St. Boniface School in Kersey.
For more information about joining or attending a Toastmasters meeting or to get information about how to get a member to come speak to your organization, visit elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.