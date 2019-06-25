ST. MARYS — Elk County Toastmasters is pleased to announce their newest member, Mr. Jeff Walters. Jeff holds an Associate Degree in Specialized Technology along with 30 years’ experience in the heavy truck repair industry. Recently relocated to Clearfield from Delaware, his new position involves supporting truck dealerships from Buffalo, New York through western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. His increased responsibilities require Jeff to perform more presentations in larger group settings.
“I have turned to Toastmasters with the hopes of becoming more confident speaking in front of groups and to develop my ability to respond to impromptu questions”, explained Jeff. “It’s a bit of a hike from Clearfield, but it is worth it”.
The ability to get up and speak with confidence and authority can make or break a person’s career. Toastmasters is the premier international public speaking organization that moves individuals down a positive speaking path. Their new education program is appropriately called “Pathways”.
Elk County is fortunate to have a Toastmasters club for many decades and has changed the lives of hundreds of individuals. The group is very relaxed and supportive, making it easier for new members to step up to the podium. Toastmasters never fails to deliver on its promise of continuous improvement.
Members of the public are welcome to visit, watch, listen and learn. The group meets every first and third Thursday at the Community Education Center in downtown St. Marys at 6:30 P.M. For more information, visit the group on Facebook or search for “Elk County Toastmasters” on the web.