ST. MARYS — We all think that we have lots of time.
On Oct. 15, Cory Straub, Elk County Toastmasters member and secretary/treasurer, gave a speech titled, “Lots of Time.”
“When we are young, we believe that we have all the time in the world to do things like save money or make our dreams come true. The reality is that it’s not as much time as we believe,” said Straub.
Straub presented a visual demonstration of how quickly years pass and how he suddenly realized that more than half of his life has gone by.
“Each year, on my birthday, I take one marble from one glass and move it to another one. It serves as a visual reminder of how fast time goes. It also reminds me to embrace and live every day to its fullest,” said Straub.
Straub is a 20-year veteran of Elk County Toastmasters who understands that being a strong leader and communicator is a lifelong educational process. Having devoted himself and his educational pursuits to Elk County Toastmasters, he is now also serving as area director for Toastmasters International.
“I am currently studying Motivational Strategies on the virtual Toastmasters International Pathways education program,” said Straub. “Using the virtual path allows me the flexibility to be able to continue my education when and where I am able.”
The Motivational Strategies Pathway focuses on learning strategies for building connections with people around you, understanding motivation and successfully leading small groups to accomplish tasks.
“This Pathway is perfect for me,” says Straub. “I joined Elk County Toastmasters to hone my people skills, an area that at one point I was lacking. This path has helped me with the skills necessary to be a more powerful and effective leader through team building projects and a better communicator all while building my public speaking capabilities.”
Elk County Toastmasters meets the first and third Thursday evenings of every month at 6:30 p.m. online and at St. Boniface School in Kersey.
For more information about Elk County Toastmasters, how to attend a meeting or about their Communication Achievement Awards, visit elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.