DuBOIS — Today is National Play Monopoly Day. National Play Monopoly Day on Nov. 19 recognizes the iconic board game that lands us on Park Place, Boardwalk or even in jail.
Known as one of the most popular board games in the world, Monopoly was originally based on a board game designed by Elizabeth Magie in 1902. The game has been played by an estimated 5 million people since 1935.
The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce would like to let the public know it still has DuBois-opoly board games for sale. The cost is $25 plus tax ($26.50).
“A DuBois-opoly board game would make a great holiday gift for that special someone,” said chamber Executive Director Jodi August. “Pick one up today for a gift exchange, door prize at a holiday party, or as a donation.”
The DuBois Chamber office is located at 103 Beaver Drive and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.