DuBOIS — Touch of Grey band will perform this Thursday on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois City Park starting at 6:30 p.m.
This group was formed by four good friends that have a distinct love for classic tunes from the 60s through the 90s and they have molded a blend of sounds sure to bring back memories of the good old days, according to Music Fest organizers.
Members include: Steve Koval from Clearfield on guitar and vocals, Blaine Carr on bass and vocals, Steve Dixon on keyboard and vocals and Norm Johnson on drums, all from DuBois.
Please bring a chair and a friend or family member come listen to the nostalgic music from yesteryear.
In case of inclement weather the day of a concert, please listen to a local radio station (Big Foot 102.1 or Sunny 106.5) or go to the City of DuBois Facebook page for cancellations and rescheduling.
Concerts are sponsored by the City of DuBois.