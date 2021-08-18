Touch of Grey

Shown are members of the band, Touch of Grey, who will perform at this week’s Summer Music Fest in the City of DuBois Park at 6:30 p.m. They include Steve Koval, Blaine Carr, Steve Dixon and Norm Johnson.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Touch of Grey band will perform this Thursday on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois City Park starting at 6:30 p.m.

This group was formed by four good friends that have a distinct love for classic tunes from the 60s through the 90s and they have molded a blend of sounds sure to bring back memories of the good old days, according to Music Fest organizers.

Members include: Steve Koval from Clearfield on guitar and vocals, Blaine Carr on bass and vocals, Steve Dixon on keyboard and vocals and Norm Johnson on drums, all from DuBois.

Please bring a chair and a friend or family member come listen to the nostalgic music from yesteryear.

In case of inclement weather the day of a concert, please listen to a local radio station (Big Foot 102.1 or Sunny 106.5) or go to the City of DuBois Facebook page for cancellations and rescheduling.

Concerts are sponsored by the City of DuBois.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos