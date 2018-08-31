CLEARFIELD - The 13th Annual Tour de Susquehanna will be held Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. at Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield. This year all proceeds will benefit Kay Rowe who is currently battling Stage 4 - Metastasized Deep Tissue Melanoma.
This is her third battle with cancer. Her first battle started in 1999 with Ocular Melanoma. Rowe is known by many in the area as a committed community volunteer, devoted to her church, friends and family. Questions, please call Jamie at 814-771-2780 or check the Facebook page.
