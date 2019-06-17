Treasure Lake Church Vacation Bible School is titled "The Incredible Race."
The week of July 22 from 9 a.m. - noon, come and enjoy a race filled with fun clues to find, loaded with interesting challenges to attempt, and a global scavenger hunt like you’ve never seen. At the same time, it’s about another race. A race that began at the Garden of Eden and continues until this day, made up of all people from all time.
What race? The human race where we are One Family, One Race, One Savior.
For children ages 3-12 years old (3 year olds must be potty trained). To get more information or to register your child/children, go to www.treasurelakechurch.org.