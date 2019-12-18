DuBOIS — Each year, families and friends of Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice are invited to remember loved ones by placing their names on a Christmas tree located in the atrium at Penn Highlands DuBois West. Since 1990, the Tree of Doves has been a part of the DuBois area community’s Christmas.
Through a donation to hospice, dove decorations are placed on the trees to represent loved ones. Each dove features the name of the individual being remembered this season. Doves in white will indicate memorials, and doves in red will indicate a gift “in honor of.” An American flag is placed on each veteran’s and first responder’s dove decoration as specified. The trees are put on display until mid-January for everyone to see.
Tree of Doves is a PH Community Nurses hospice-volunteer project. Everything is done by volunteers. They write the thank you notes to donors and acknowledgment cards to the families or people being remembered or honored. They cut out the doves, label them and organize the names alphabetically in the log books that are also displayed.
For the volunteers, it is a labor of love. “We see patients and are acutely aware of the needs for funds to help our patients. This is why we are happy to spend the many hours it takes to raise the necessary funds,” Marie Russell of DuBois, hospice volunteer, said.
“The Tree of Doves is Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice’s largest fundraiser each year,” Katie Lenze, Volunteer/Bereavement Coordinator for PH Community Nurses, said. “The money raised goes directly to patients who do not have the ability to pay for care. Donations are utilized to offset any out of pocket costs for patients.”
What is hospice? Hospice is a special kind of care that offers comfort and support to individuals who are facing any type of life-limiting illness – recognizes that people are more than a collection of symptoms. The dying often face enormous emotional and spiritual distress. Hospice professionals and volunteers are trained to be active listeners and to help patients and families work through some of their concerns so that they can find peace and emotional comfort in their final days.
Hospice helps patients with comfort and maintaining the quality of life. A team approach is used with registered nurses, aides, pharmacists, social workers, therapists, chaplains and volunteers all working together under a medical director to provide the best care possible.
For more information about the Tree of Doves or PH Community Nurses Hospice, call 814-781-4722. To participate in the Tree of Doves, mail information about your loved one along with your name, address and phone number along with a donation to PH Community Nurses Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.