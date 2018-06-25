FALLS CREEK — A Tribute to Elvis by Bugs Bayer will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 29, at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, corner of Third and Main streets in Falls Creek.
Bring a lawn chair.
