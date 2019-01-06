RIDGWAY — Tricounty Rails to Trails Association is conducting a public meeting on Tuesday Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Moose Club on Route 219 just outside of Ridgway. This is an opportunity for trail users to understand what is involved with maintaining the beautiful Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail that stretches 18 miles between Ridgway and Brockway. Most of this popular trail meanders along the two waterways under a shaded canopy that is the home for a notable array of wildlife.
The non-profit association is responsible for this unique and beautiful asset that is heavily used by local residents and tourists. Trail users range in age from sleepy babies in strollers to adults of all ages who walk, run, bike, ski, bird-watch and photograph. The group welcomes volunteers to assist with trail maintenance and events and to serve on the Board of Directors, which currently has four open seats.
Planning will begin for two trail events in 2019, the Georgia Piccirillo adult trail ride, and the new event for youth, Walk on the Wild Side, “WOWS.” And it certainly was a WOW in June of 2017 when droves of youth came out with their families to learn “hands-on” about the wild creatures and plants that call the trail their home. It was so successful that the trail group plans to significantly expand this special program which will once again be held in Ridgway next June.
For more trail and contact information, visit the trail website at www.tricountyrailstotrails.org, or visit them on Facebook.
