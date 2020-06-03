The Tricounty Rails to Trails organization (TCRTT) is pleased to welcome the recent addition of five new board members, for a new total of 13 – and still have room for two more.
The initiative to build the Clarion-Little Rail Trail began in 1992, founded by Dave Love of Ridgway and George Miller of Brockway. Nearly $2 million dollars have been expended to date related to the building cost and ongoing annual maintenance.
“I have been on the board since the very beginning," said current President Dale Fox from Ridgway. “Right now, we are so pleased to see the great use of the trail during the COVID pandemic. I love to see entire families getting out in nature where they can destress safely and maintain their sanity.”
New “old” board member Tim Grieneisen explained why he rejoined.
“As one of the early members of TCRTT Board three decades ago, I have observed great changes in needs, support, trail use, and the public’s attitude. I hope to help promote awareness of the trail as a resource for a wide range of potential users, and to help the board with maintenance and upgrades," Grieneisen said.
With the Grieneisens it’s a family affair, with his wife Bruna joining as well.
In her own words, “I walk, ski or bike the Brockway end of the trail several days a week. I believe it is important to give back and volunteer in our communities and this board seemed like a great way for me to contribute”.
Ridgway’s Judi Freedman chose to become a board member to “give back” after using the trail for years. “Since I'm retired, I felt that I had the time to contribute to this worthy cause”.
The trail group is facing a major challenge to raise the funds necessary to completely resurface the 18-mile trail. Trail users are encouraged to leave donations in the trailhead donation boxes at the trailheads in Ridgway and Brockway, or mail checks to Tricounty Rails to Trails, PO Box 115, Ridgway PA 15853. All contributions are tax-deductible.