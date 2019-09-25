A triple centennial celebration is the focus of the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 12th Annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk.
This year’s walk will feature three events marking a 100th anniversary in 2019: The donation of land from John E. DuBois that became the City Park, the renaming of North Brady Street to Liberty Boulevard, and the chartering of Montgomery Post 17 of the American Legion.
The annual walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, with the first tour leaving from the Parkside Community Center at 5 p.m. The walk will be entirely in the City Park and except for a small portion on flat, paved surfaces.
Additional walks will leave every 15 minutes. To make advance reservations for a specific walk time, telephone 814-371-4627 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., starting Sept. 30. Tour groups will be limited to 20 people. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be assigned to the next available tour. The walk is a little less than a mile and will last a little over an hour.
Admission to the Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk is $5 for adults and $3 for students, with children sixth grade and younger free if accompanied by an adult. All proceeds benefit the DuBois Area Historical Society. The program is suitable for all ages. Parking is available at the Parkside Community Center.
“We believe we have another informative program prepared for this year,” said Tom Schott, chair of the Lantern Walk committee. “There is a great deal of history in this area. The Society is grateful to the City of DuBois for allowing us to use the park and Parkside Community Center for allowing us to use its facilities for our starting point.”
Performing this year are: Alice Cherico, Darius Clement, Robin Powers, Tom Shade, Paul Sprague, Sue Stapleton, Caleb Thompson, Hannah Thompson, and Levi Thompson.
Last year, 270 people attended the walk, the sixth consecutive year that attendance has topped 250. In its first 11 years, 2,527 people have taken advantage to attend this event.
The Italian Oven, DuBois, will host a “Dining For A Cause” event for the DuBois Area Historical Society all day on Wednesday, October 16. The Society will receive 10 percent of purchases that day. Those participating need to turn in a voucher. It is available from Society board members and may be printed at www.duboishs.com.