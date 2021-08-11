DuBOIS — Performing for the first time on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois City Park this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. will be the very popular “Trixx Band,” according to organizers.
Based in northwest Pennsylvania, these brothers have been entertaining crowds for more than 40 years.
Trixx Band is a classic rock band and will be performing tunes from the 60s, 70s and gfs 80s, from such artists as Journey, Styx, Brian Adams etc. You won’t want to miss this group! In case of inclement weather the day of a concert listen to a local radio station ( Big Foot 102.1 or Sunny 106.5) or go to the City of DuBois Facebook page for cancellations and rescheduling. Concerts are sponsored by the City of DuBois.