Does your company or organization have a unique truck or vehicle that you'd like to display at Touch A Truck? The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, Glenn O. Hawbaker, DuBois Walmart, Firehouse Pizzeria, and DuBois Kiwanis Club, are holding this annual event on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the DuBois Walmart from noon to 3 p.m.
The event is to display a wide variety of heavy equipment, trucks, emergency vehicles, and fun “stuff’” for children to climb on, honk horns, “drive” and explore. This is a free event for the entire family. Deadline for vehicles is Wednesday, Sept. 4.
For more information, please contact the DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010.