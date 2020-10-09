MAHAFFEY — A Trump/Republican party will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. in the KMI Office parking lot, 5995 Fire Tower Road, Mahaffey. This event will be held rain or shine.
Persons will be able to stay in their vehicles or bring chairs.
There will be a Jeep Road Rally held traveling through Clearfield, DuBois, and Punxsutawney leading to the rally.
Jeeps will meet at 780 Miller Road, Mahaffey at 11 a.m., the day of the event. They will stop at the following locations for others to join in the road rally:
- Clearfield Mall (in front of Ollie's), 12:15-12:25 p.m.
- DuBois Mall (in front of the main entrance), 1-1:10 p.m.
- Punxsutawney (in front of Tractor Supply/Peebles), 1:55-2:05 p.m.