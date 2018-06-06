Mr. and Mrs. Daniel James Fremer Jr. (Amanda Miller) of Brockway announce the birth of a son at 3:54 a.m. May 17, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Tuck David Fremer weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Daniel and Jean (Marie) Fremer of Brockway. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. David and Lisa Miller of Brockway.
Maternal great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. George and Lois Miller of Brockway and Mrs. Flora Genevro of Brockport.
