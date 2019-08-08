In late June, 16 youth and four adults from Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois, participated in a youth mission trip to Rutland, Vermont, in the Green Mountains.
This was the sixth consecutive year that Rev. Amy Godshall-Miller, pastor of Christ Lutheran, has led a mission trip from Christ Lutheran. The location of the mission is selected by the youth members from a list presented to them by Godshall-Miller.
Rutland, located in the Green Mountains, is similar in population to DuBois, located nearly a nine-hour drive away. Rutland is struggling with both urban and rural poverty, some of it caused by the prescription drug epidemic.
“Rutland is a beautiful New England town with many church spires,” said Godshall-Miller. “We received a warm welcome and stayed with the other groups at the 1st Baptist Church of Rutland.”
The DuBois group joined other youth mission groups from various denominations including Roman Catholic, United Church of Christ, and Methodist. The 70 youth and adults were split into integrated groups for their volunteer work. “This was neat, we enjoyed the mixed groups,” said Godshall-Miller.
Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. the groups worked on various service projects including: visiting nursing homes, preparing meals at the local soup kitchen, trail maintenance in the city park, work projects in a neighboring town, and work on farms growing food for the needy. The evenings were filled with activities for youth such as indoor rock climbing, swimming in a mountain lake, and a community picnic.
There was also a worship service each evening, focusing on the mission’s theme “Storyline”. “Young adults from the youth work staff spoke about God in their lives and urged the others to find Him in their lives,” said Godshall-Miller. “We grew in friendship and faith in our own groups and supported each other. We come back to continue the story of faith in our own community, schools, and church through service to others.”
Youth participating in the trip were: Molly Scheffler, Lucy Scheffler, Lauren Hoover, Nathan Davies, Isaiah Seyler, Frank Lanzoni, Dylan Stottish, Kaylee George, Madee Finalle, Ella Wilson, Devon London, Derek London, Maddy Brantley, Amber Eberly, Carter Wilson, and Alex George. Additional adults on the mission were Jeff Bush, Glen George, and Deb Finalle.
