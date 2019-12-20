LOCK HAVEN — Two books by Lock Haven University professors recently been republished. “A Crossing of Zebras: Animal Packs in Poetry,” illustrated by art professor Philip Huber and written by English professor Marjorie Maddox, originally published in 2009, is an animal book about collective nouns.
According to School Library Journal, “If you love to hear words dance, or can envision language in motion, you must pick up this book and read it aloud to someone who adores listening to fun and imaginative poetry.”
Maddox’s “Rules of the Game: Baseball Poems,” illustrated by Chicago artist John Sandford, has been republished by Wipf and Stock. Also according to School Library Journal, “Maddox’s whimsical wordplay will be savored by casual sports fans and hardcore baseball addicts alike.”
“A Crossing of Zebras: Animal Packs in Poetry” is available at wipfandstock.com/a-crossing-of-zebras.html.
“Rules of the Game: Baseball Poems,” is available at Amazon and at wipfandstock.com/rules-of-the-game.html.
