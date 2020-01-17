CLARION — U.S. News & World Report recently released the 2020 Best Online Programs rankings, and five Clarion University programs were ranked among the nation’s best, earning the honor of being called U.S. News Best Online Programs:
- Bachelor’s online programs ranked 39th in the United States, the highest ranking among the 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education;
- MSN/DNP ranked 31st in the United States (up from 35th last year);
- Master of Education ranked 78th in the United States (up from 154th last year);
- Master of Business Administration ranked 109th in the United States (up from 119th last year);
- Business (non MBA) ranked 87th in the United States (up from 89th last year).
“These rankings reflect the great work from our faculty and staff to continuously improve our teaching and our services to students,” said Dr. Pam Gent, provost. “The online classes are taught by Clarion faculty who are experts in their fields, many of whom are the same faculty who our teach face-to-face classes.”
Clarion University faculty teaching online programs have received explicit training on how to teach online and have monthly opportunities to update their online teaching skill sets. University staff provide support services – including online tutoring, library services, a Writing Center, disabilities accommodations, and advising – for online students.
“Our rankings have steadily increased, specifically in the Online Bachelor’s programs and the Master of Nursing programs the last three years,” said Lynne Lander Fleisher, director of Clarion Online. “We are a proud public institution and want to extend our academically sound programs to those wherever they may reside.