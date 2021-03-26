ST. MARYS — Students recently learned how to strum the strings of a ukulele as in the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys “You can Ukulele” classes.
Rocking alongside Elk County Council on the Arts teaching artist Adam Brooks, students mastered the basics of the ukulele. Beginning with picking single strings and playing songs such as “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and “Baby Shark,” graduating up to playing chords and songs such as “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker. The classes culminated with solo performances from some of the youth and a group concert featuring the “Here We Go” chant and the famous “Riptide” by Vance Joy.
The ukulele’s small size provides a good foundation for mastering finger placement for chords, frets, and skills which easily translate to the larger guitar. Knowing the value of arts experiences, the Boys and Girls club purchased ukuleles for continued use by their members. “You Can Ukulele” was made possible through a partnership with the Club and ECCOTA’s Arts in Education Program.
The AIE program is designed to enrich arts experiences in the region through classes led by professional, rostered teaching artists. These classes are open to everyone of all ages and artistic abilities and offer artistic exploration in a variety of mediums, from painting, to graphic design, to beekeeping, and even to blacksmithing. Experiences gained through the AIE classes are unparalleled and can translate to lifelong skills, hobbies, positive outlets, and insight into artistic career paths. Classes are made possible through funding from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and collaboration with local community organizations. ECCOTA serves as the AIE partner for Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean and Potter counties.
Brooks is a performing artist with a specialty in music and theater. Alongside his teaching career, Adam has also provided AIE classes on reading, literacy and movement through music.
He is a firm believer in creating interesting musical opportunities for our young children and to give them a new, fun way to learn about music with each experience. He wishes to instill that music and the arts can be a lifelong activity that builds character, independence and excellence.