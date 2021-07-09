CLEARFIELD — Tuesday, July 6 was a very exciting day for Clearfield and the Clearfield Revitalization Corp., as Uncle Bucks’ Creations held its ribbon cutting ceremony.
Uncle Buck’s will also hold a grand-opening celebration Monday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Uncle Buck’s Creations is locally owned and operated by Kevin and Lara Legenski, a primitive retail store offering items from jams, jellies, popcorn, jerky, furniture, specialty repurposed items of interest, primitive decor, antiques, country crafts, candles and much more.
Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner said, "This is very exciting for Clearfield! Not only is Uncle Buck's Creations a locally owned store that will provide a unique shopping experience for everyone. With that in mind I would like to wish Kevin and Lara Legenski and their staff success with the business."
Uncle Buck’s Creations is located at 211 Chester St., Suite 1, Clearfield, Pennsylvania, 16830, beside Clearfield Nutrition. Hours of operation are Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit “Uncle Buck’s Creations” on Facebook or www.unclebuckscreations.com for daily specials that they may offer or call (814)-205-4059.