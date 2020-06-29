ROCKTON — Union Township and Rockton will hold their spring cleanup from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Union Township building, 3011 Luthersburg Rockton Road. 

Please observe the following guidelines for the collection as they cannot accept the following items in the roll-off box:

Tires of any type

Car parts

Yard waste, shrubs, etc.

Paint, oil, liquids

Construction/demolition materials

Batteries or hazardous materials

Electronic appliances

For more information, please contact the Union Township supervisors at 814-583-5683.

