JOHNSTOWN — The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown has announced its 2019 Fall Term Dean's List, which recognizes the accomplishments of 955 students representing 56 Pennsylvania counties, 12 states (including Pennsylvania), and five countries (including the United States).
To be eligible for dean's list status, a student must have completed at least 12 credits and earned a minimum grade point average of 3.25.
Local students include:
Clearfield County
Matthew D. Ryan of Clearfield; Kelsey G. Thompson of Coalport; Timothy B. Whetstone of Irvona; Trsitan D. Beauseigneur, Andrew D. Gray, and Matthew J. Stark of Osceola Mills; Brooke E. Leithner of Penfield.
Elk County
Gabrielle N. Barclay of Ridgway; Jessica M. Lipsey of St. Marys
Jefferson County
Madalyn T. Peterson of Punxsutawney