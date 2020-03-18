To follow health officials’ directives to avoid large gatherings, the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses have postponed spring commencement exercises, following the lead of the Pittsburgh campus.
University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced late Tuesday afternoon that the university was postponing its commencement. Both regional campuses also are postponing their ceremonies, which were to be held on April 25 at Pitt-Titusville and April 26 at Pitt-Bradford, until it is safe to have an in-person ceremony.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said Dr. Catherine Koverola, president of Pitt-Bradford and Pitt-Titusville, “but was made in the best interest of the health and safety of each of our graduates, their families and guests, and everyone in our campus community.
“These are unprecedented times,” Koverola continued, “requiring us to make difficult but necessary decisions to keep everyone safe. When it is safe to do so, we will have an extraordinary commencement ceremony to celebrate our students’ amazing achievements.”
On Tuesday, Koverola notified those students on both campuses who anticipate participating in commencement ceremonies next month.
As communities around the world respond to the coronavirus pandemic, University of Pittsburgh officials on all five campuses have been taking measures to protect the health of the university community as well as the residents in their neighboring communities.
Last week, the university announced that all campuses would transition to online instruction, beginning March 23. To help prepare for the transition, classes were canceled this week.