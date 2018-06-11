As part of an international movement, the American Red Cross is launching the Missing Types campaign to recruit new blood donors – and those who have not given recently – to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients.
During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B and O – the main blood groups – will disappear from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role every blood donor plays. When the letters A, B and O vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking. And when A, B and O blood types are missing from hospital shelves, patient care could be impacted.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Clearfield County
Clearfield
- Friday, June 15: 12 p.m.–5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Clearfield, 438 West Front Street
- Monday, June 25: 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m., CNB Bank, 31 S. 2nd Street, P.O. Box 42
Curwensville
- Monday, June 18: 1 p.m.–5:30 p.m., St Timothy’s Catholic Church, 306 Walnut Street
DuBois
- Thursday, June 14: 1 p.m.–7 p.m., Comfort Suites/DuBois Country Club, 10 Lakeside Avenue
Irvona
- Monday, June 25: 1 p.m. –6:30 p.m., Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth, Route 53 and Anita Street
Jefferson County
Brookville
- Saturday, June 16: 9 a.m. –2:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 S. White Street
- Tuesday, June 26: 10 a.m. –2:30 p.m., Penn Highlands Brookville Education Building, 100 Hospital Road
Punxsutawney
- Tuesday, June 19: 12:30 p.m. –6 p.m., SS Cosmas and Damian Church, 205 Chestnut Street
- Thursday, June 28: 11 a.m. –4 p.m., First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.