ST. MARYS — There are only a few days left to register for Happy Hour at Hoffman Appalachian Farm. Hosted by Headwaters Charitable Trust and Hoffman’s, the event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the farm located at 258 Taft Road, St. Marys. This is a fun, informal event local businesses and farm to table.
Tickets are $25 and include beer and food samples. They are also limited, so reserve your spot.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive event, featuring:
• A tour of Hoffman Appalachian’s hop farm
• Local food from Sugar Hill Farm
• Hors d’oeuvres prepared by The Passionate Palate
• Signature beer available only at this event, brewed in Elk County with Elk County hops!
Those who are interested in this event or want more information about water quality and fisheries, go to www.hwct.org, or call Janie French at 814-236-4333, to register.
Headwaters Charitable Trust enhances the livability of rural communities by generating employment opportunities and funding through the restoration of land and water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.