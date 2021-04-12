COOK FOREST – The following are upcoming programs being held at Cook Forest State Park.
Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Forest Road Litter Pick-Up”
Join the Friends of Cook Forest as the group picks up litter on Forest Road from its intersection with Route 36 to the Sawmill Theater. After some initial instruction, the group will walk or drive to the starting points. Supplies will be provided by the Park and Friends Group.
Thursday, May 13 at 8 p.m. — “Serenade of the Toads”
It’s that time of year when people get a chance to hear the chorus of the toads ringing up and down the Clarion River Valley. Spring has definitely sprung, and if there is a good rainy night, “The Great Toad Irruption” is a site to behold. Bring boots and frog nets.
Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Garlic Mustard Pull”
Garlic mustard is an invasive species that is threatening native plants of Cook Forest. It is a highly shade tolerant biennial herb that spreads quickly. Hand pulling and removing garlic mustard is an extremely effective remedy. Join the Friends of Cook Forest volunteers as they focus on some key areas that really need help. After a short presentation on how to identify garlic mustard, volunteers will spend the morning pulling this invasive weed.