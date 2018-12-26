COOKSBURG — The following programs are scheduled to be held at Cook Forest State Park in the coming months.
‘Clarion River Winter Wildlife Expedition’
Saturday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 a.m. Just because the herds of people have migrated away during the wintertime, doesn’t mean the wildlife is gone too. Matter of fact, winter on the Clarion is one of the best times of the year to observe wildlife in the park, especially some of the oddballs that you don’t get to see in the summer: migrating birds, river otter, fisher. How many species of birds and mammals can be documented along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River? To find out, bring binoculars to the Park Office for an interpretive driving tour in Clear Creek State Park, the Clarion River, and Cook Forest. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office to warm up. The program will last four hours.
‘Cross Country Ski Cook Forest at Night: Log Cabin Inn-Swinging Bridge’
Saturday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. Bring cross country skis and headlamps and meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for a candlelit evening interpretive cross country ski trip within the picturesque Tom’s Run Valley. Learn how to identify animal tracks in the snow while skiing within the old growth forest at the base of the Forest Cathedral National Natural Landmark. If snow conditions aren’t good, the group will snowshoe or hike instead. Hot chocolate and a cozy cabin will be available to warm up! The program will last two hours.
‘Snowman in the Forest Day’
Saturday, Feb. 16, starting at 1 p.m. A day of fun wintry activities along the picturesque National Wild & Scenic Clarion river within Cook Forest State Park. Various activities will be held at the new River Shelter by the playground on River Road approximately 1-mile up-river from the Park Office:
- 11:30 a.m. — Chili Cook-Off (hot & mild divisions)
- 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — carriage rides, sledding, snowman building, ice skating (ice skates available)
- 12 –1 p.m. — Snowshoe interpretive hike within the old growth forest along Cook Trail, meet at the new River Shelter
- 1 p.m. — Happy Dog Contest
- 2 p.m. — Door prize awards
Come sample the chili during the ‘Free Chili Cook-Off’, that is, after the judges have tried some first. Hot chocolate and coffee will be on hand to help take the chill off. Enjoy a wonderful day among family and friends in Cooksburg’s winter wonderland. Event sponsored by the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau.
‘Otter Watch’
Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 a.m. Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the Park Office for a driving tour to otter hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to witness otter activity. Chances are good to observe otter sign such as slides, tracks, and carp kills along the banks of the river. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office to warm up. The program will last four hours.
‘Eagle Watch’
Saturday, March 23, at 8:30 a.m. Bring your binoculars and spotting scopes to the Park Office for a driving tour to eagle hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to view bald eagles on their nests and find new nesting sites. Expect a long car-pool and aggressive hike to some of the better areas, but the rewards will be worth it. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office to warm up. The program will last four hours.
