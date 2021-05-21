COOKSBURG — Cook Forest has announced the following programs.
Friday, May 28
- at 8 p.m. –‘Wildlife of Pennsylvania‘ Please bring your chairs and blankets and meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to observe the many and varied animals that have called Pennsylvania home. (one hour)
Saturday, May 29
- at 9 a.m. –‘Lumber Living History Series: Bark Peeling & Square Timbers‘ Come meet the woodhick at the log landing area in the field near the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom as he prepares logs to square up for rafts to be floated downriver to market. (three hours)
Sunday, May 30
- at 12:30 p.m. –‘A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral‘ Please meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old growth forest characteristics, and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old growth forest ecosystems. (two hours)
Sunday, June 6
- at 12 p.m. –‘Children’s Fishing Derby’ Children 4-12 years old are permitted to fish freshly stocked Tom’s Run from the Swinging Bridge to the Children’s Fishing Pond. Registration at 12 p.m., fishing begins at 1 p.m. Prizes will be given. Event sponsored by the Marienville Rod & Gun Club and PA Fish & Boat Commission. (three hours)
Thursday, June 10
- at 8 a.m. –‘B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat Float): Gravel Lick-Mill Creek‘ Bring your own boat, beverage, and... bananas, for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Wildlife and lumber history abound along this secluded stretch of the river. Fishing is excellent. Help us document wood duck nesting success, river otter sign, and bald eagle nests while we kayak through Steel Trap. This is a true wilderness boating experience. No sign of human occupation until we get near the end. Only experienced boaters permitted. Please meet at the Park Office where we will drive to the starting point. Folks must pre-register by contacting the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov by June 8. Registration limited to 10 boats. Cost is $40/boat payable by cash, check, or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. Register early, available spots go fast. See you on the river. (eight hours)
Saturday, June 12
- at 9 a.m. –‘Explore Clarion River Lands: Maxwell Run & Boiler Trail Ramble‘ Are you curious as to what scenic surprises, wildlife, and local history lie within the newly acquired Clarion River Lands? If so, you’ll need a guide to get you there. Trails are steep, rocky, and sometimes hard to find, but the wilderness experience will be worth the effort. This 3.5mile interpretive and very strenuous hike drops 550ft to the valley floor, goes past the old boiler, and up Maxwell Run, a hidden jewel of stream tucked away in a scenic hemlock valley. The hike out though is off trail and straight up! Pack a lunch and water. Please meet at the park office where we’ll drive to the starting point. (five hours)
Saturday, June 19
- at 1 p.m. –‘Friends of Cook Forest Series: Ancient Oaks & Peculiar Trees of the Deer Meadow Old Growth Area‘ Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Deer Meadow Campground Pavilion for their annual fund raising event and guided interpretive hike to ancient oaks and other odd trees in the adjacent Deer Meadow Old Growth Area. (2.5 hours)
Thursday, June 24
- at 8 a.m. –‘B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat: Portland Mills-Arroyo)‘ Bring your own boat, beverage, and… bananas, for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This 6-mile historical program is for experienced paddlers only. This section of river is rich in local history. We will pass evidence of the old log booms and mills at Portland Mills as well as bridge remnants of the Clarion River Railway. Come see where John Cobb’s mill was located before he was flooded out at Beech Bottom. Bald eagles and osprey often make an appearance on this secluded wilderness float. We will meet promptly at the Park Office and travel to the starting point. Don’t forget your fishing poles! Cost is $40/boat payable by cash, check, or money order made out to ‘Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’. Folks must pre-register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov by June 22. Registration limited to 10 boats. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. Register early, available spots go fast. See you on the river! (eight hours)
Saturday, June 26
- at 9 a.m. –‘Walk with Friends: To the Hogback & Back!‘ Join the Friends of Cook Forest as we take a 6.5 mile strenuous interpretive hike ((sometimes off-trail) to the Hogback, a peculiar horseshoe curve and steep razorback ridge where the picturesque Clarion River wraps around you along the Tobecco Trail. If time permits, we’ll measure big pitch pines on the hilltops and the park’s largest cucumber tree 350 feet down at the valley floor. Pack a lunch and water. Please meet at the Park Office where we’ll drive to the starting point. (four hours)
Current COVID-19 CDC restrictions apply. All participants must register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov.