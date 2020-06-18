COOKSBURG — The following are upcoming programs at Cook Forest State Park
June 20 at 9 a.m. “Reptile & Amphibian Survey”
Late spring/early summer is a great time to go out look and look for snakes, frogs, salamanders and turtles. Meet at the Park Office to help the park naturalist survey herp’ hot spots in the park. Participants should be able to traverse steep muddy slopes and rocks. Sturdy walking stick and hiking boots are advised.
June 27 at 9 a.m. “Waterfall Hike”
Gather at the fire tower parking lot for a challenging 2.5 mile hike to the park’s only waterfall. The 1878 Caldwell’s Atlas of Clarion County lists a mill located near the terminus of Alsbaugh Run and the Clarion River. Remnants of this mill dam can be observed today as a waterfall. Along the hike, participants will be dropping a total of 440 vertical feet to experience a lightly-travelled section of River Trail along the banks of the Clarion River, to one of our most asked about and seldom experienced attributes of the park. Remember to bring plenty of water and a snack.
July 3 at 9 a.m. “Old Growth Forests of Ridge Camp”
Meet at the park amphitheater for a two-mile interpretive hike within the ancient forest surrounding the campground. Centuries old hemlock, oak and black cherry abound.
July 4 at 9 a.m. “The Blowdown of 2017”
Meet at the park office for a challenging 425 vertical foot rise 2.4 mile hike to observe the impressive microburst damage of 2017 along the Joyce Kilmer Trail. This is the storm that toppled the renowned Longfellow & Seneca Pines. Although we hate to see these massive and ancient trees come down, leaving these hulking trees in place is a vital part of old growth forest regeneration.
July 5 at 12:30 p.m. “A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral”
Meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old growth forest characteristics, and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old growth forest ecosystems.
July 10 at 8:30 p.m. “Owl Prowl”
Bring flashlights and meet at the park office for an evening owl prowl. Explore Cook Forest at night for Pennsylvania’s owls as we drive to owl hotspots in the park. Barred, great horned, screech and saw-whet owls have been known to make an appearance.
July 11 at 10 a.m. “Walk with Friends Program”
Join the Friends of Cook Forest for a walk along the Indian Trail, starting at the park office. Participants will hike through one of the best examples of old growth forest in the northeast and return to the starting point via Tom’s Run. Along the way, park history and old growth forests will be discussed. The Indian Trail has a steep start, but the rest of the hike will be relatively easy. (2 hrs)
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants, people must wear masks and social distance. All participants must register at the park office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov.