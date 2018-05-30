DuBOIS — The Circle of Hearts group will be holding their annual used book sale on Friday, June 1, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 2, from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church, 43 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois.
Also for sale will be puzzles, games, DVDs, CDs, and some baked goods. All proceeds will benefit the group's mission work in the DuBois area.
