SHANNONDALE — Zion Lutheran Church's Moose on the Loose Bible School registration will be held from 6-6:30 p.m. Sunday, with Vacation Bible School's games, crafts, and snacks continuing from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
From Monday, July 9, to Thursday, July 12, VBS will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be a cookout on Thursday after a lesson and practice for the children's star performance during Zion's service on Sunday, July 15.
