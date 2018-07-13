BROCKWAY — The Vagabonds, a musical group from DuBois and surrounding area, will be in Brockway Sunday, July 15, as part of Music in the Park.
The band will perform from 6-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion stage in Taylor Memorial Park.
The Vagabonds’ repertoire includes slow dance, Latin, Jitterbug and polka.
Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy.
In the event of rain, the concert will be held in the auditorium of the Brockway Area High School.
Music in the Park is sponsored by The Frank Varischetti Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.