Zachary E. Vandervort, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Penn State University, DuBois. His field of study is mechanical engineering.
While at Central Vandervort was a Student Eucharistic Minister, a member of the National Honor Society, Clarion Math Competition, Scholastic Challenge, Rotary Interact Club, and Robotics. He participated in the DCC Footloose Musical, played tennis and lettered in basketball. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 26 of DuBois and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
At Central, Vandervort received 24 college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program with Penn State University, St. Francis University, and Butler County Community College. Vandervort received the DCC Key in Mathematics and The Bishop’s Award for Excellence. He was accepted into the Schreyer Honors College and received the Albert L. Good, Rotary, CCHS-DCC Alumni Association, Francis J. Mehall Engineering and the George P. Gasbarre Engineering and “Shine the Light” scholarships.
His parents are Mr. and Mrs. William Vandervort.