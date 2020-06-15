BROCKWAY – Ten seniors at Brockway Area High School were awarded Frank Varischetti Memorial Scholarships at the 2020 senior awards ceremony online June 3.
The recipients are: Lainee Swanson, Sylvia Pisarchick, Shaughnessea Richardson, Emma Cavalline, Chanell Britten, Ian Koehler, Mary Fremer, Mariah Rae Alanskas, Sara Trunzo and Phillip Shifter.
Lainee SwansonLainee lives on Longwell Road and is the daughter of Nona and Bob Bauer and Tim and Hope Swanson.
She held the highest GPA in her class since 7th grade and was on the Honor Roll every quarter.
She is a Rotary Youth Leadership Award winner, a Dale Carnegie graduate, Sunny 106 Student of the Month and earned three Varsity letters in sports.
She is president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Chemistry Club and INAM, participated in cross country in her sophomore and junior years, and a member of the Math Competition Team, Peer Mediation Team, Homecoming Court and Drama Club.
She will attend Allegheny College in Meadville, where she will major in biochemistry before attending Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine where she has been pre-accepted to become a pediatrician.
Her best high school memory is either “almost burning down the chemistry lab while doing an experiment for Chemisry Club or being on the Homecoming Court.”
Sylvia PisarchickSylvia is the daughter of Michael and Shannon Pisarchick of Brockway.
She has taken numerous AP courses in chemistry, biology, physics, statistics and calculus. She has been an honor roll student each quarter from grades 9-12 and has been an active member of National Honor Society for three years.
She has been involved in Chemistry Club, Ski Club, INAM, Math Competition Team and National Honor Society.
Sylvia will attend Duquesne University and study biochemistry before attending medical school to become a dermatologist.
Her best high school memories are from school dances.
Shaughnessea RichardsonShaughnessea is the granddaughter of Beverly Richardson of Brockway.
She is president of Social Studies Club and Interact Club, National Honor Society vice president, Student Council secretary, a three-time first-place finisher at National History Day Regionals, finished in third place at National History Day States and won Mock Trail Beset Advocate Award twice.
Her activities have also included, Model United Nations, Scholastic Challenge and morning announcements.
Shaughnessea will attend the University of Pittsburgh and double major in International Relations and Social Work in order in order to pursue a career in foreign service.
Her best high school memory is “going to Philadelphia with the Social Studies Club to learn more about the foundation of the United States.”
Emma CavallineEmma is the daughter of Christopher and Lynn Cavalline of Brockway.
She is a National Honor Society member, an Honor Roll student, Rover VIP (Student of the Month) and Laurel Eye Student of the Month.
Her activities have included girls’ Varsity soccer, Varsity softball, Ski Club, Chemistry Club and Prom Committee.
Emma will attend Penn State University, staring in DuBois and finishing at Penn State Behrend in Erie, to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
Her best high school memory is “attempting to make fuses in Organic Chemistry but instead breaking a glass pan, catching the strong on fire and filling the school with smoke.”
Chanell BrittenChanell is the daughter of David and Marcy Britten of Brockway.
She has been a Honor Roll student in each quarter since 7th grade, was a Sunny 106 Athlete of the Week, is a four-time Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League first team All-Star and three-time League MVP. She holds the record for goals in girls’ soccer with 136 and the most goals for boys or girls in school history with 150. In addition, she is the all-time leading scorer at Brockway Area High School and the Tri-County Area with 164 goals.
She was captain of the girls’ soccer team, secretary of Chemistry Club, Class of 2020, FCCLA, Social Studies Club, Art Club and Interact Club. She was a member of Drama Club, Varsity Club, National Honor Society, Model United Nations, National History Day, Prom Committee and Powder Puff. She was a ball girls for the Varsity football team for four years and was a morning announcer.
Chanel will attend Point Park University to major in Intelligence and National Security with a minor in Political Science while continuing to play soccer.
Her best high school memory is winning three District 9 titles and breaking the all-time goal record with 164.
Ian KoehlerIan is the son of David and Emily Koehler of Falls Creek.
He is a National Honor Society member, earned academic awards in basketball and soccer, is an Eagle Scout and Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow.
He also participated in cross country and track and field for three years, basketball for two years and soccer for one year, was a member of Ski Club, Social Studies Club, Trap Club and Chess Club and was a chemistry tutor.
Ian will attend college to pursue a career in the outdoors/medical field.
His best high school memory is “lifting with Krug.”
Mary FremerMary is the daughter of Robert and Rose Fremer of Brockway.
She was an Honor Roll student from 7th through 12th grade. She took biology II/anatomy, AP biology, AP calculus and AP statistic. She also participated in work study with Jefferson Animal Clinic.
Mary will attend Clarion University and major in Biology/Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
Her best high school memory is attending LECOM for the past few years.
Mariah Rae AlanskasMariah Rae is the daughter of J.R. and Christine Alanskas of Falls Creek.
She is a National Honor Society member, consistent Honor Roll student, Dale Carnegie graduate, Dual Enrollment Graduate/Advanced Placement Class participant, earned Varsity letters in track and cross country and District 9 and state medals in track.
She was also active in the German-American Partnership Exchange Program, Model UN, Mock Trial, Social Studies Club and was vice president of Art Club.
Mariah Rae will attend Kent State University to major in Interior Architecture and continue with graduate or law school.
Her best high school memory is “getting the chance to go to state championships for track and field. It was something I had worked toward for a couple of years and I was grateful to be able to achieve it.”
Sara TrunzoSara is the daughter of Patrick and Leslie Trunzo of Brockport.
She is a National Honor Society member and Dale Carnegie graduate.
She has also been involved in FCCLA vice president, Student Council treasurer, Social Studies Club, Model UN, Prom Committee, Powder Puff and girls’ golf.
Sara will attend Penn State Behrend in Erie and major in biology.
Her best high school memory is making lifelong friends.
Phillip ShifterPhillip is the son of Billie Jo Coder of Brockway.
He is a member of National Honor Society and International Thespian Society.
Phillip was active is Library Club, Drama Club, Chem Club, Model UN, Interact, Social Studies Club and Mock Trial.
He will attend Robert Morris University and then attend law school.
His best high school memory is “when I found out I was the lead in my Sophomore musical.”
The scholarships are given annually by The Frank Varischetti Foundation. Frank Varischetti started his own business with himself, one employee and a Ford pickup truck. He later established Varischetti Sanitation, which grew into one of the largest, privately owned sanitation businesses in Pennsylvania. He completed Greentree Landfill in Elk County in the mid-1980s, the first fully lined, state-of-the-art landfill in the state. After he sold his interests to Browning-Ferris Industries, he established other businesses. Since his death in 2002, his family has built on what he started. Its holdings today include Phoenix Sintered Metals, Superior Energy Resources and Guardian Elder Care among others, all of which combined employ approximately 10,000 people.
Barbara Varischetti presented the scholarships along with Nick Hoffman, Community Initiatives Coordinator for Varischetti Holdings.
“Success involves many ingredients, chiefly inspiration, perspiration and determination,” Hoffman said. “In Frank’s memory, his family is pleased to provide some of the inspiration in the form of the Frank Varischetti Memorial Scholarships. The perspiration and determination must come from you. If you are willing, the possibilities are endless, as Frank Varischetti’s life illustrates.”