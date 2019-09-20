REYNOLDSVILLE — Vendors are invited to join the fun for a Fall Arts and Craft Show to be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Bellamauro in Reynoldsville. Anyone interested is asked to please email mtmulhollan@jefftech.us for more information.
