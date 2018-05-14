ROCKTON — Organizers of the 14th Annual Rockton Park sale are looking for vendors to participate in this event to be held June 9 at the Rockton ball field. The cost is $15 for a spot.
There will be plenty of parking, clean facilities and advertising is done for vendors. Anyone with crafts or treasures is welcome to join.
Proceeds benefit the Union Township Park. Anyone interested in reserving a spot or for more information, call Mary Ann at 814-583-7164.
