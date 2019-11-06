DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic will celebrate veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
According to Mike Micknis, “All local veterans are invited to attend as the DCC school family of faith wishes to recognize your service to our country,” said Mike Micknis.
Veterans are asked to call 814-371-3060 to confirm attendance.
On the day of the event, veterans are asked to enter the elementary side of the school and sign in at 8:20 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., veterans will enjoy coffee and donuts as they are entertained with a patriotic program by DCC students.
Veterans will then enter the Varischetti Sports Complex at DCC and take their places in seats of honor set up on the gymnasium floor. They will be flanked by all DCC students, their parents, alumni, faculty and staff who will be seated on the bleachers.
Celebration of the Veterans Mass will begin at 9:15 a.m. The Mass will be honoring those in attendance as well as all military past and present. DuBois City Police Officer Lanny Prosper will conclude with a patriotic song prior to the Retiring of the Colors.
Following Mass, The DuBois Honor Guard will have a formal Presenting of the Colors Ceremony and the Table of Honor.
The conclusion of the Veterans Celebration will take place outside at the flagpole with the ‘traditional raising of the flag’ with a 21-gun salute and taps.
This annual event is system-wide at DCC, according to key organizers Micknis, Tara Kramer, Becky Dutra, Renee Gressler, Jodi Stewart, Emily Gardner, Kristy Snyder, Barb Dettore, Kristy Erich, Jen Pisarcik, Joe Lesnick, Nicole Finalle and Nikki Forsythe.